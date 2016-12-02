Popular grilled cheese restaurant “Melt” coming to Beavercreek

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

An Ohio chain offering gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches is coming to Beavercreek in the summer of 2017. The restaurant will sit outside the Fairfield Commons mall, next to Bravo! and Chuy’s.

“We are seriously excited to be opening our eighth location in the great city of Dayton,” the owner of Melt Bar & Grilled, Matt Fish, said. “We’re looking forward to serving the best gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches in the coolest environment that Dayton has ever seen.”

Other Melt locations include Cleveland, Akron and Columbus.