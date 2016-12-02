New Study: Depression affects the stomach; anxiety the skin

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Psychologists at the University of Basel and Ruhr University Bochum are making waves with their recent research regarding anxiety and depression and how they individually affect the body. Their study has shown that depression commonly follows with arthritis and digestive system issues. Anxiety tends to be followed by skin issues and diseases.

The study shows that certain diseases and conditions are more likely to follow if the subject previously suffered from anxiety or depression.

“For the first time, we have established that epilepsy is followed by an increased risk of eating disorders — a phenomenon, that had previously been described only in single case reports. This suggests that approaches to epilepsy treatment could also have potential in the context of eating disorders,” Marion Tegethoff, the study’s lead author, said.

