“Brew Asana” combining beer and yoga

The Dayton Beer Company and Day Yoga Studio will be collaborating in hosting an event called “Brew Asana” December 18, drawing lovers of both yoga and beer.

The event will entail an open-level yoga class that is suitable for all levels of yoga experience, as well as a pint of beer with an admission fee. The cost of this event is $20 if registered in advance, and $25 at the door.

“Brew Asana” usually happens monthly, but has been previously canceled due to low numbers of pre-registration. Emily Jones, Day Yoga Instructor, encourages those who want to participate to register as soon as they can so proper arrangements are made. Yoga mats will not be supplied, so it’s also asked provide your own.

“I think it’ll be a great way to mingle with people who share some common interests, like yoga and beer? Who wouldn’t want to do that?” said WSU student Kara Merchant. “Plus, I’m excited to try all the seasonal beers The Dayton Beer Company will have by then.”

By the time of the event, The Dayton Beer Company will be featuring 12 new, seasonal beers on tap, which will actually be available as early as Dec. 10.

The event will be held from 10:45 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at 41 Madison Street Dayton, OH 45402. For more information, contact Day Yoga Studio on Brown Street at 937-829-5947. All who register need to be 21 or older to attend.