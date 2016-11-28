Active shooter reported on Ohio State University campus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

An active shooter has been reported on Ohio State University’s campus, with at least seven people taken to the hospital, according to the authorities. It is not clear the conditions of the victims or the severity of the injuries.

People are urged to take shelter and to avoid the area.

OSU Emergency Management tweeted this morning, “Buckeye Alert: Active Shooter on campus. Run Hide Fight. Watts Hall. 19th and College.”

Anthony Falzarano, 22-year-old senior was in class the time of the shooting.

“We heard a lot of sirens. I was in class and everyone got a text message at the same time for the emergency alert,” he told CNN. “Someone said they heard popping right before we got the alert, but I didn’t hear it. We are in a shelter-in-place right now in the building next door. ”

Wyatt Crosher, 19-year-old sophomore said, “”My roommate and I heard about three or four gunshots from across the street, and soon after we heard a bunch of police and ambulances pull up across the street.”

Students were removed from the scene as police continue to investigate.

“As you may have heard, our friends at The Ohio State University are experiencing an active shooter on their campus,” WSU president David Hopkins released in an e-mail statement. “Please keep them in your thoughts as we watch these events unfold. Also, please be ever vigilant about your own environment. We will keep you updated with any information you may need for your own safety. And please visit http://www.wright.edu/police/emergency-preparedness to familiarize yourself with our emergency procedures.”