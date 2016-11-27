Marijuana legalization across America

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The elections brought more than just a new government this cycle. Multiple states across the U.S. have legalized marijuana use for recreational and medical use.

Five states had recreational marijuana on the ballot for the 2016 election, and California, Maine, Massachusetts and Nevada have all passed legislation for recreational use.

In California, adults 21 and over can use marijuana and are allowed to have up to 8 grams in their possession. The proposition also legalized growth of six marijuana plants and hemp production.

Nevada and Massachusetts both legalized use and possession of one ounce of marijuana for people 21 and older, as well as the growth of six plants.

Maine legalized use for adults 21 and over, possession of 2.5 ounces of marijuana, marijuana cultivation and marijuana social clubs.

Florida, Arkansas, North Dakota, and Montana all passed legislation for medical marijuana use.

Montana and Florida now allow doctors to write patients with debilitating medical conditions prescriptions for medical marijuana.

Arkansas allows registered patients to use and possess 2.5 ounces of marijuana received from non-profit compassion centers.

North Dakota legalized marijuana use for patients suffering from cancer, HIV/AIDS, PTSD and epilepsy. Patients can possess up to 3 ounces of marijuana and can grow eight plants if they live more than 40 miles away from a compassion center.

The states mentioned above are only eight of the 26 states that have legalized marijuana in some capacity, as well as Washington D.C.