Nevada woman charged in exotic animal cruelty case

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In Pahrump, Nevada police were called to a home with reports of cruelty to exotic animals. Authorities seized 15 exotic animals from the home for living in unacceptable conditions. The animals were found locked in bedrooms with urine and feces on the walls and carpet.

One of the animals taken from the home was an illegal species of fox. The rest of the animals consisted of; African lionesses, African lion, Bengal tiger, Canadian Siberian lynx hybrid cats, a black panther, a fennec fox, and a cervel caracal hybrid cat, according to Fox 5 Vegas news. Owning the fennec fox is a violation of the state’s laws for owning exotic animals.

The care takers of the animals were identified as Jacki Freeman and Abby Hedengren. Freeman was the one who had sole custody of the animals. She will be charged with a misdemeanor for animal cruelty. The sheriff’s department said the home did contain a permit to own exotic animals.

Earlier this month another investigation occurred of a Pahrump woman that was illegally owning three tigers. The animals were found loose in the backyard being supervised by a 17-year-old. She was arrested and faces charges.

While Nevada has less extensive exotic pet law, alligators, crocodiles, coyotes, foxes and raccoons are not legal to own in the state. Residents are allowed to own tigers and elephants without a permit.

In Ohio, exotic animals are illegal from being acquired, sold or bred. After 2014 laws and bans were put into places after nearly 50 animals were killed in Zanesville when they were released by the owner. According to the Columbus Dispatch the number of exotic animal owners in Ohio continues to drop, there were 206 registered with the state.