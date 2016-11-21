In Solidarity: Class Walk Out protest held in the quad

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The In Solidarity: Class Walk Out protest held on Nov.14 in Wright State’s main quad brought students together whom wanted to speak up about their feelings that stem from the new Presidential-elect Donald Trump.

The In Solidarity: Class Walk Out protest was organized to encourage students to walk out of class or from wherever they were at 1 p.m. to the quad to collaborate and be there for one another to discuss thoughts and fears derived from the excess hate toward minorities since Trump began his campaigning. A variety of students of different race, gender and sexuality participated, making their voices heard to fellow students and faculty in the quad that hate crimes and bigotry are not acceptable.

Frankie Snyder, WGS major, clarified that, “We know this isn’t going to make Trump not become the president. We just want to make it clear from the very start that he is going to be kept accountable for what he said and what he does in the future.”

A healing circle was created to provide a safe space among students to share their stories, thoughts and feelings including fears as to what may happen in their future since the election concluded.

“A large theme of our protest on Monday was healing. What they felt, what they were afraid of and what this meant to them. We were teaching each other things and it was just this really beautiful moment,” Snyder said.

According to WSU graduate student, Mallory Evans, “It can be really hard to make sure everyone’s heard. So, I think power circles like that help make it known that no one is alone.”

Plans are in motion to keep awareness and support in-check as this protest will not be the last attempt to ensure that students will not settle for hate and bigotry within their community.