FAFSA submission dates changed

The recent deadline change of the 2017-18 FAFSA allows more students time to file. Originally, this process would not have begun until Jan. 1, 2017; the recent change has allowed for registration to begin as of Oct. 1. The earlier submission date will be permanent change.

Students are now required to report income and tax information from an earlier tax year, meaning while filing for the 2017-18 FAFSA, both student and parent will need to provide tax information from 2015.

Due to asking for older tax information, this means estimations will no longer have to be made. In addition, having the application three months earlier allows more students to meet the necessary deadlines, as well more time to explore other financial aid options.

For WSU, the priority filing deadline is Dec. 1, 2016.