WSU to go tobacco free on July 1, 2017

Wright State will no longer allow tobacco to be smoked on campus starting July 1, 2017.

“Going tobacco free promotes a healthy environment in which to learn, work and live, for our students, faculty, staff and visitors, and also better prepares our students for the workplace of today,” David Hopkins, President of WSU, said today at a press event.

The new tobacco ban will include e-cigarettes and any tobacco-related products, even if they can’t be smoked. The ban will sweep the entire campus, from athletic fields to residence halls—even Wright State owned properties that are off-campus. The ban also applies to anyone on campus, even visitors and volunteers.

