Denver, Colorado first to allow marijuana in restaurants and bars

Denver will soon become the first city in the United States to allow the use of marijuana in restaurants and bars. This issue was voted on in the Nov. 8 election, however, it took a week for a full majority vote to be tallied.

While this broadens the area which marijuana is able to be used in the city, there are regulations. The business wanting to incorporate this into the establishment must apply for a permit to allow those who are at least 21 years old and in a designated indoor or outdoor space. To permit can only be obtained with an endorsement from a local business group or neighborhood.

All public establishments in Denver will have the ability to implement this if the permit can be obtained, needing the same support from local business group or neighborhood.

However, when this law was created, a clause implemented states this will expire in the year 2020 if Denver City Council does not make this a permanent decision.

As of today, officials in Denver have 60 days to create a permit application. Depending on the time it takes for this application to be put together, businesses could be applying for a permit as early as January.