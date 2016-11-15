Warped Wing Brewing Company releases new candy-flavored beer

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

It can be hard to decide between going out and enjoying drinks with friends or staying in and munching on candy while binge-watching Netflix. Warped Wing and Esther Price, a Dayton-based candy company, have found a way to combine the two with their annual collaboration.

Marking their third year of custom candy-flavored beer, an unveiling party on November 3rd revealed the two companies’ newest collaboration: a chocolate peanut brittle porter.

Sold both in bars and restaurants and in stores, the products are available to almost anybody within the area, whether they like staying in or going out. Last years collab, a milk-chocolate brown ale called Esther’s Li’l Secret, was a drink to raise interest for many. The new porter is a sweet-and-salty twist on its predecessor.

Don Otto of Esther Price and Nick Bowman of Warped Wing participated in an interview with Living Dayton to reveal the drink and express their excitement for its release.

“[We] are always trying to be creative, keep everything relevant,” said Otto.

He went on to speak about his grandmother, the original Esther behind the company, and how the fun drinks created bring something new to their brand name while still honoring her influence over the company.

“It’s one of our favorite programs of the year,” said Bowman, “teaming up with such a well-known brand as Esther Price Candies. The beer is different every year. We decide to change the style, incorporate a new ingredient.”

What makes a porter different than stout beer, for example, is the use of malted barley as a primary ingredient as opposed to unmalted barley. However, Warped Wing makes everything from IPAs to lagers.

Their newest candy-flavored beer hit the market on November 7th. In store, it is sold in 4-packs in Kroger. The brewery also offers tours on Sunday for any interested, and there are several Esther Price candy stores located in the Dayton area. More information on the companies can be found on their respective websites.