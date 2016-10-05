Campus Getting Involved in the Presidential Search

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A survey regarding the search for the seventh president of Wright State University has been distributed to faculty, staff and students through a campus wide e-mail. All surveys submitted will remain anonymous and sent directly to the search firm aiding the university in this process, Academic Search. This will allow the search firm to assess a wide variety of thoughts and opinions. These results will aid in the process of developing a draft for the Presidential Profile, which will serve to attract candidates that will be the best fit for the university.

The survey consists of 11 questions, containing both multiple choice and open-ended questions. The deadline for this survey is today, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m.

The first campus will be held on Oct. 10 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. in 109 Oleman Hall. This will allow staff, faculty, students, as well as the public to actively engage and be involved in this search process.

The Boonshoft School of Medicine forum will be on October 11 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Gandhi Auditorium, 101 White Hall. In addition, the Lake Campus forum will take place October 12 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in Dicke Hall.