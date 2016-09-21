ProCon.org Helping People to Stay Informed

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Election Day is steadily approaching. For many students on campus, this is their first presidential election. Keeping this in mind, this means there are many factors to compare when making the choice of deciding who to vote for.

Voter participation has fluctuated in recent elections, with the United States averaging around 60 percent voter turnout in the last Presidential Election, according to Fairvote.

However, with the many choices that need to be made before stepping into the voting booth, it can be difficult to find a fair-and-balanced source to compare the candidates to make an informed decision.

ProCon.org has compiled the views of all of the presidential candidates regarding 74 different issues. All of the information is reliably sourced, and is presented in a straight-forward manner. In addition, this resource provides sources for each quote used, candidate biographies and party history.

There are a variety ways to utilize this resource. There is the ability to read about each candidate individually, where there is detailed information about each candidate in regards to the various issues.

There is the 2016 Presidential Election Candidate Quiz. This quiz gives the user the ability to answer the same questions asked of the candidates to see what candidates align with the answers provided. During the quiz, explanations are given for all issues to ensure an informed decision.

There is also the side-by-side comparison of key issues. This gives the user the ability to compare candidates solely on specific issues. In addition, there is the Candidate Finances option, which displays the funds generated, the funds that were spent and the remaining funds of each candidates.

This source allows people to make a well-informed decision.

ProCon.org President and Managing Editor, Kamy Akhavan, said “We make it easy for the public. We ask clear questions, get each candidate’s most relevant response, and display those responses in simple pro and con columns. Plus we are free, nonpartisan, take no ads, and are transparent so anyone can see that our only agenda is to inform without bias.”