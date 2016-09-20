TedxDayton approaches; releases list of speakers

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

TedxDayton released its list of speakers for the fourth annual event on Friday, Oct. 14 at the Victoria Theatre in Dayton.

“There’s a lot of energy building in our community,” said TEDxDayton co-chair Ron Rollins said in a press release. “People want to have challenging conversations about where we’re headed, and they’re looking for new ideas. This event brings new perspectives to the table and asks questions we haven’t thought to ask.”

Speakers this year include Joe Deer, Professor and Musical Theatre Initiative Director from Wright State, General Manager of WYSO Neenah Ellis and Cassie Guard, the Owner and CEO of Femme Fatale Fitness. The list of speakers tops 15 local and national leaders who hope to inform, inspire and connect.