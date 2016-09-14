WSU Hosts Kickoff for Climate Action

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Students of WSU concerned about the environment joined the Kickoff for Climate Action, hosted by NextGen Climate.

NextGen Climate is an organization committed to helping the environment by intervening in the world of politics. This company urges young voters to think about which candidate their ideals align with when considering each candidate’s views on the environment.

“This election is huge for climate action and the choice at the ballot box is clear. On one hand, we have the Party of Trump and leaders who will protect corporate polluters and Big Oil. On the other, we have Democratic leaders who will take bold action on climate change,” according to NextGen.

Although this event company favors one candidate, there is a central mission to this event: to engage students in the world of politics and working towards the common goal of a healthier planet.