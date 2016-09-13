Zombie Dogz restaurant opening in October

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

For every Wright State student who’s visited Fall Fest, Zombie Dogz may be known as the food truck with the line halfway across the quad – and for good reason. A series of unique and beloved hot dogs are offered, and now they’ll be available without the need to chase down a food truck. A wider menu will now be available with the opening of a new restaurant.

Information on the bricks-and-mortar restaurant has been circulating for a few months, and the intended date of opening is estimated to be in October, according to owners Dave and Lee VanArtsdalen.

“We’re happy to say that the remodel for the restaurant is under way,” the couple and founders of the brand wrote. “It’s looking like an October opening is in the works.”

It is to open at 1200 Brown Street near the University of Dayton, previously where Shish Wraps was located.

Transitioning from a truck to a full-blown restaurant is a big jump already, but to add to the new chapter of the VanArtsdalens’ lives, the couple had their second child just earlier this month. This has obviously limited how often they can operate the truck, a fact the couple has been aware of and prepared for since the summer.

“There might be a gap from us being in the truck and us opening the restaurant,” they wrote. “We need time to hire a few more people, train, and open the store up.”

After several years of building up to cult status with locals, it seems worth a brief period of limited activity for a permanent residence where every college student can get their Zombie Dogz fix.

“We always love coming to [Wright State]. The students are so supportive of us,” they said.

With any luck, the location will be up and running in time for Halloween, so students can get any of their highly recommended and frighteningly named hot dogs to fit the season.

To find out more on the upcoming restaurant, check out the Zombie Dogz Facebook page. Their regularly updated schedule is also located there for anyone to give in to the temptation and visit the truck instead.