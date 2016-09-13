Jamba Juice closes in favor of a healthier option

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Jamba Juice in the Student Union will soon be replaced by a new dining option, Freshens.

Freshens will be open to Wright State students during the spring semester, giving a variety of new and healthy options.

“Numerous focus groups with all segments of the campus were conducted to help identify the best option for the Jamba Juice space. Overwhelmingly, the consensus was that Freshens would be the best option,” Amber Reading said, Director of Marketing.

Students should expect to see a wide variety of options, such as salads and rice bowls. The menu will also include rotating limited-time items.

Chartwells is pleased to announce the arrival of crepes, due to their uniqueness.

“We’re giving students access to something we don’t have on campus yet: crepes,” Reading said. “Whether you like your crepe savory for lunch or sweet for dessert, Freshens has you covered.”

New options in the Student Union are giving students something to look forward to.

“I’m excited to see that something new is coming to Wright State,” Sarah Harding said. “It can sometimes be hard to find new things to try after a while. The healthy part is a bonus too.”

Students will not only benefit from the healthier options, but the addition of easy to-go containers, which students can take to class or walk and eat at the same time.

“I think that’s a really cool feature,” Harding said. “Sometimes when I eat at other places on campus, the containers can be really awkward to carry or are too big. So the to-go containers sound like it will fit well with that students want.”