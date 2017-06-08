Thefts reported in campus offices

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

According to the Wright State University Police Department, several reports have been received of thefts occurring in campus offices.

The subject is unknown and has taken credit cards and wallets. Credit cards were used to make unauthorized purchases.

Thefts occurred in the Student Union and University Hall.

It is highly recommended to always lock office doors, keep valuable items out of sight and in a secure location and to not leave property unattended.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes can contact the WSU Police Department at 937-775-2111.