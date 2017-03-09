Alcohol-related crime statistics at local universities

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Campuses like Ohio State University and even local University of Dayton top the list for Ohio universities in alcohol-related issues.

According to the Dayton Daily News, colleges are required to release crime statistics by the Jeanne Clery Act. The U.S. Department of Education compiles data of crimes and law violations that happen on campuses across the nation.

Dayton Daily News compiled a list of Alcohol violations at campuses in Ohio, and the top three were OSU, UD and Miami University. OSU had 1,621 alcohol referrals and 125 arrests. UD had 806 violations and 65 arrests. Miami had 437 referrals and 176 arrests.

Wright State falls close to the bottom with 83 referrals and one arrest, only out ranking Central State with one referral and two arrests and Cedarville with none.

According to the U.S. Department of Education Clery data reports, WSU has had 11 sexual crimes committed in 2015, with five cases of rape and six cases of fondling. There were 20 cases of theft and assault with 10 burglaries, five motor vehicle thefts, four robberies, and one aggravated assault. There were also three cases of domestic violence and 17 drug abuse violations.