Robbery reported in Medical Sciences building

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Wright State Police Department is investigating a robbery that took place in room 129 of the Medical Sciences building on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 5:30 p.m.

According to the police report, two subjects approached a victim and stole the victim’s cell phone, then running away toward the Quad.

The suspects were described as being African-American, 5″8-5″10 tall, wearing black hoodies and jogging pants.

Do you have info on the robbery? Contact the Police Department at 937-775-2111.

The WSUPD recommends that students focus on personal safety when on campus by having a safety plan in place. If you believe a person is following you, contact the WSUPD.