Threatening clown sightings reported in Miami Valley

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Several clown sightings have been reported within the Dayton area, specifically Greenville, Brookville and Franklin.

“We want to discourage people from scaring people that they don’t know,” said Franklin Police Chief Russ Whitman to Dayton Daily News. “It’s childish and could be dangerous for everyone involved.”

A clown sighting in the Miami Valley was reported by several children who saw a clown running around in the woods behind their house. When investigated, the police only found Halloween masks. In Greenville, a man reported that he was chased by two people dressed as clowns with painted white faces. A woman in Franklin also reported being chased by a clown and thought she was going to be robbed.

“That person has a right to protect themselves from that perceived danger,” Whitman said “You come towards me or my family and I’m going to make sure that that threat no longer exists.”

“Anytime there is a trend, we are going to take note of it and be prepared,” said Franklin Police Chief Russ Whitman.

No clown sightings have yet been reported on Wright State’s campus.