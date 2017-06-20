Public Hearing Announcement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Public Hearings

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

88th Air Base Wing

Holding Public Hearings on the Housing Program

Draft Environmental Impact Statement

The United States Air Force (Air Force) invites the public to attend public hearings on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) Housing Program.

The Air Force will hold two public hearings to present the findings of the Draft EIS and to solicit input from the public. The Air Force proposes to build new or renovate, privatize, lease, or demolish its current government-owned housing units to support housing needs for WPAFB’s 30 key and essential personnel that meets Air Force housing standards. Eighty-nine Brick Quarters Historic District homes built in 1934-1937, Foulois House built in 1874, and ten homes on Yount Drive built in 1975 are included in the Housing Program effort.

The public hearings will be held on 27 June 2017 and 28 June 2017 at the Fairborn High School Media Center, 900 East Dayton Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn, OH 45324. An open house will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m.

The public is encouraged to offer comments and input on the Draft EIS which is available for download and review at http://wpafbhousingeis.versar.com. Comments made during the public hearing will be considered in preparation of the Final EIS. Written comments may be made at the meetings, and meeting attendees can offer comments verbally by turning in a speaker request card at the meeting. Additionally, written comments will be accepted by mail or e-mail through 17 July 2017.

For more information, to request handicap assistance or translation services at the meetings, or to submit comments, please contact:

Theodore Theopolos

88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs Office

5135 Pearson Road, Building 10, Room 253A, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio 45433

Phone: 937-522-3252; E-mail [email protected]; or the project website located at: http://wpafbhousingeis.versar.com