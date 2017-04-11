App review: Kami 2 is a beautiful puzzle game that lets you be creative

Some puzzle games are all about your brain and the challenge they present you. Kami 2, a puzzle game produced by State of Play, is more than just a simple puzzle game.

Looking at Kami 2 you will see beautiful, minimalistic designs that act as puzzles. You objective is to destroy the design by making the whole screen one color. Each one is assembled in origami-like geometric pattern. As you change colors, each color swatch you choose to change erupts into a wave folding into a new color, making the game very visually appealing to play.

The puzzles can be quite challenging at times. There are only so many free hints, and once they are gone, they are gone. Any hints left must be purchased. So, if you are deadset against putting any money into the game, then be prepared for a brutal puzzle game that could frustrate you.

There are three different game modes that attempt to keep playing Kami 2 fresh. “Journey” mode is like a main quest. There is a set of 114 puzzles to complete. As you complete them you earn achievements that you unlock by completing puzzles. “Daily” mode provides new puzzles that players can complete when “Journey” mode is finished. “Explore” mode allows players to solve player created puzzles and even create, test and share their own creations.

The one drawback Kami 2 suffers from is a lack of wide appeal. The graphics and visuals of the game are gorgeous and do well to draw people in. However, if you are not a typical puzzle game fan, you will probably get bored with it. At it’s heart, it is still just a puzzle game, and it doesn’t add much motivation to complete the game other than to earn the achievements.

If you like to grapple with difficult puzzle games that are unforgiving with little to no help, Kami 2 is for you. Each puzzle is a piece of eye-candy, and there is tons of replay value. But, if you are looking to do more than just complete and create puzzles, you might be out of luck.